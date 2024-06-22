Dick Morris to Newsmax: Poll Shows Voters Have Decided on Trump

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump with a lead over President Joe Biden in key swing states, which means voters "have made up their mind in this race," said political consultant Dick Morris.

"This is great news for President Trump, particularly after he's been convicted of 34 felonies," Morris said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"And for him to be able to support this kind of a lead when this has just happened is incredible. It really means that voters, I think, have made up their minds in this race.

"And coming on tap behind the numbers. ... There's a lot of other stuff here that's really important. Rasmussen did a study of people who say they're not going to vote, which in a race where turnout is a big deal, that's an important finding," he continued.

"And they find that Trump is leading Biden by a significant amount among people who say that they usually vote but may not vote this time. And even when you have people who say, 'I don't like either of them,' Trump has a significant lead. So this is all very good news heading into the debate," he added.

An Emerson poll released Thursday showed Trump leading Biden in six key states, including Arizona (47%-43%), Georgia (45%-41%), Michigan (46%-45%), Nevada (46%-43%), Pennsylvania (47%-45%), and Wisconsin (47%-44%).

"In our first polling in several key swing states since Trump's conviction last month, there has been little movement, with support for both Trump and Biden staying largely consistent since November," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball explained.

Morris said voters "clearly have decided Trump is going to do the best job on the economy, best job on immigration, and that those are the two key issues."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com