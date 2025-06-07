Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump-Musk Feud Hiding News on Budget Bill

People are so "riveted" on the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk that they've missed two pieces of news that will change the entire debate of passing the "one big beautiful bill," Trump adviser Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Well, I'm not a marriage counselor, so I can't talk about [their] relationship, but I am a political consultant, so let's talk about the BBB," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count."

The first news is that the Federal Reserve Board said the GDP has grown by 4.7% in the first two months of this quarter, said Morris.

"To put that in perspective, the Congressional Budget Office says it will grow by 1.8%, and if it grows by 3.0%, the budget will be balanced," he said. "This bill will not add to the deficit at all so at 4.7%, the bill will do no harm to the deficit and be fabulous."

The second news is that in the last quarter, U.S. exports to other countries have soared, while imports from other countries have crashed, Morris said.

"Our imports are less than half of what they were a month earlier, so Trump's tariffs are absolutely working and they'll continue to work and that's wonderful," he said.

Morris added that Trump's tariffs have already brought in more than $100 billion, "and are probably going to bring in, the Fed says, $4 trillion over ten years. So, between that extra revenue that can be used for Medicaid or any of the cuts that people are upset about and the projections of growth and the success of his tariffs, this guy is sitting in clover."

The key to winning the midterm elections in 2026 is the economy, he continued.

"After Trump was elected in 2016, all of his advisers sat down, John McLaughlin told me, because he was there and he said that the issue was, are we going to focus on Obamacare or are we going to focus on tax cuts? And they decided to focus on Obamacare, and John McCain screwed it up," Morris noted.

"They never got Obamacare. And the tax cuts didn't get passed until the end of December 2017. That was just too late to have any impact on the midterm elections that were in November. And Trump lost 40 seats in the House."

But this time around, Trump's executive actions are laying the predicate for passing the budget bill, Morris added.

"His tariffs and his policies have kindled such growth and such revenues, they have no excuse but to pass it," he concluded.

