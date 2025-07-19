Dick Morris to Newsmax: Sliwa Could Pull Out Republican Win in NYC

Republican Curtis Sliwa could pull out a surprise win in the New York City mayoral race, considering the potential of a split vote between three Democrats looming, Dick Morris, an advisor to President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Saturday.

And as for Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani, "he's losing," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "He's yesterday's news."

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist and assemblyman, has "lost 14 points" in polling after winning the primary in an upset victory over his main competition, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said Morris.

Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels organization, meanwhile, "has gained eight points and closed the gap of 22 points," he added.

Current Mayor Eric Adams and Cuomo are running in November as independent candidates, but they are still Democrats, but with people "learning who" Mamdani is, they are "switching to the Republican, Curtis Sliwa," said Morris.

"People are saying a Republican can't win in New York. But with a three-way Democratic split, it looks very possible that he can win," he continued. "And in fact, the polls show that he's moving up and everybody else is moving down."

And if people are betting on the race, they'll get a "lot of odds" on Sliwa, said Morris.

"I think the point is that voters have rejected Cuomo," said Morris. "They lost the primary. They've rejected Eric Adams. His ratings have always been very low, and now they're rejecting him because they see how crazy he is and how terrible his policies are. And that basically leaves Sliwa. And I think that he's going to go up and score quite a comeback victory in this race."

But if Mamdani wins, that would send a signal nationally that the Democratic Party is now the Socialist Party, said Morris.

"It might even be constructive because nobody would vote for it," he said. "There's a history that we've talked about before on the show that when Democrats lose elections, they tend to move to the left, not to the center, but to the left."

A Mamdani win, Morris added, would not only be a "graveyard situation for New York" but it would be a "real blow to the Democratic Party."

