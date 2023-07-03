Dick Morris to Newsmax: JFK Assassination Docs Delay 'Outrageous'

Author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden’s decision to continue withholding some documents relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy in 1963 because of security concerns was “outrageous.”

“For the government not to release these files, which potentially say that the most outrageous crime in modern history certainly was perpetrated by the government on its own people is a, is a terribly dangerous conclusion, and one where we need to know the facts,” Morris said during “American Agenda” Monday. “For Biden to sit on these facts and not release them, it's just absolutely outrageous.”

While the White House announced Saturday that it had released almost 1,400 documents to the National Archives in the last month to comply with a 1977 law requiring the release of all material related to the assassination by June 30, it said it was still keeping some redactions and other materials to prevent “harm” to military defense, intelligence operations, and law enforcement.”

“Continued postponement of public disclosure of that information is necessary to protect against identifiable harms to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, and the conduct of foreign relations that are of such gravity that they outweigh the public interest in disclosure,” Biden said in a memo to the heads of federal departments and agencies Saturday. “Future release of the information in these records shall occur in a manner consistent with the Transparency Plans described in section 5 of this memorandum.”

That section of the memo said that the release would take place over time as the “harm associated with release of the information dissipates.”

JFK’s nephew, and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., criticized Biden’s decision in a post on Twitter.

“It’s not about conspiracy — it is about transparency. In a midnight Friday night announcement, the White House has delivered the bad news that President Biden will be maintaining secrecy indefinitely on some JFK assassination related records,” Kennedy said in his post. “The White House announcement is unlawful. In 1992 the JFK Records Act was passed unanimously by Congress with the promise that all assassination related records would be released no later than October 2017.

"This promise has broken once again with this midnight announcement.”

Morris said the documents could prove what even RFK Jr. believes, that the U.S. government, especially the Central Intelligence Agency, caused his uncle’s death.

“This clearly bears public release,” Morris said. “The deep state is just sitting on this. I believe the assassination and the Trump indictment are the twin actions that marked the deep state trying to bring down a president of the United States.”

