Tags: national archives | jfk | assassination | documents

More JFK Assassination Documents Released

By    |   Friday, 30 June 2023 10:46 PM EDT

The National Archives and Records Administration released thousands of documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, meeting a Friday deadline set in a December memo by President Joe Biden.

NARA said on the JFK Assassination Records page on its website it worked in concert with agencies to jointly review the remaining redactions in 3,648 documents in compliance with the president's directive. Between April and June, NARA posted 2,672 documents containing newly released information.

"At the National Archives, we believe in the importance of government transparency and the accessibility of information," said Colleen Shogan, the 11th Archivist of the United States, in a statement. "The dedicated and detailed work completed by NARA staff and by our partners and stakeholder agencies is an excellent representation of how we can collaborate together to ensure that the maximum amount of information is made available to the American people, while we protect what we must.

"I have every confidence that the NDC's [National Declassification Center] implementation of these plans offers a clear path forward for public transparency and the timely release of additional information as circumstances warrant."

The largest block of more than 1,000 documents was released Tuesday. Some documents contain redacted information because of national security concerns, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden's memorandum referened the 1992 President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which required the government to release all files related to the Kennedy assassination by late 2017, except for documents that could harm national security.

Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. The Warren Commission concluded Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman, but there have been many conspiracy theories about whether Oswald was acting alone. Many historians hope the documents can reveal more about Oswald's actions, including whether anyone helped him.

