Patty Morin to Newsmax: Trump Is Trying to Protect American Families

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, the 37-year-old mother of five who was murdered while hiking in Maryland told Newsmax on Saturday that President Donald Trump is trying to remove criminal illegal aliens “to protect American people and American families."

In August of 2023, illegal migrant Victor Martinez Hernandez raped and murdered Rachel while she was jogging on a wooded path in Maryland. Host Rita Cosby asked Morin to describe what happened to Rachel saying that it is important that viewers know what happened to her. Morin gave a detailed description of her daughter’s grisly murder at the hands of Hernandez and then proceed to clarify why Trump’s actions are so important.

“We do have at least 1.5 million known convicted criminals and those are whom President Trump is trying to remove to protect American people, American families, American children and women the most vulnerable in our culture is woman and children. That’s what he’s doing, that’s what we elect government officials for. We elect government to protect us and that’s what President Trump is doing,” Morin said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

The “angel mom” from Maryland touched on how important it has been to have the direct support of the president. “To know that her [Rachel’s] life is valuable when she was here. Her life is still valuable to us as a family. But to know that other people are honoring her life by taking and actually listening to what’s being said and doing something to prevent other woman and children from being hurt is just — it’s wonderful,” she added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com