Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Harris Attacks Trump on Border as She Has Nothing

Vice President Kamala Harris is in "attack mode" against former President Donald Trump's stance on immigrant crime because she can't stand on her own policies, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner Mark Morgan told Newsmax Saturday.

"As a law enforcement officer that served this country for over 35 years, I follow facts and evidence and data," Morgan said on Newsmax's "The Count." "If you set aside your personal ideology and political affiliation and use that as the lens of which you see the world, and if you look at fact data and accurate information, there's no doubt."

He pointed out that in the years since President Joe Biden and Harris took office, the Border Patrol has apprehended over 70,000 criminals coming into the United States.

"That's a 99% increase from [fiscal year]17 to FY 20 combined," said Morgan.

The Department of Homeland Security's reporting shows that there is a minimum of 640,000 immigrant criminals in the United States, including 15,000 murderers and more than 13,000 rapists, he added.

"ICE has arrested over 163,000 criminals, and more than 4,000 of them were murderers and 8,000 gang members," said Morgan. "I can keep going on. The point is, the data is there. The fact is that these policies by the Biden-Harris administration have absolutely opened the floodgates and it's jeopardizing every aspect of our nation's safety and national security. The data backs that up."

Meanwhile, while both Harris and Trump were rallying in Texas, Harris was appearing with celebrities while Trump was speaking with families who lost their loved ones to illegal immigrants who entered the country under the current administration, he said.

And Trump has spoken to the victims' families many times and given them a voice when Harris "has yet to even mention their names, let alone personally apologize to them," said Morgan. "This is where we're at and I think it represents an extreme contrast between these two candidates," he added.

Morgan said Democrats attack Trump for his "passionate" rhetoric, but "he actually talks to these people."

"He actually listens to them and he knows that secure borders are synonymous with national security and our nation's safety," said Morgan. "That's why he's so passionate. That's why he's so, such a strong border hawk when it comes to securing our borders because it's in the best interest of this country."

