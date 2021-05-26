Rep. Morgan Griffith to Newsmax: Biden Wasting Money Not Finishing Wall

The Biden administration is wasting resources by not finishing the southern border wall, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We have resources being spent when all they needed to do was to finish up the mechanisms," Griffith said on "American Agenda."

Griffith showed pictures of a border wall with guards standing by 24 hours a day next to an unfinished exposed gate entrance.

"As you saw in those pictures, you saw the Customs and Border Patrol right outside of a big open hole," Griffith said. "What happened was when the president [Joe Biden] came in and said, 'stop everything,' that particular gate which is there for them to use, the workmen had to walk away with the mechanics not finished.

"So that gate will not close currently. As a result of that, we have to have a border patrol officer at that gate 24 hours, seven days a week."

Griffith pleaded the contractors hired to do the job would be getting paid one way or another, so President Joe Biden should let them finish their work.

Because the wall is unfinished, this leads to the cause of other problems, such as the influx of unaccompanied migrant children – which, if sent off to a residence in the United States, could mean they end up in a worse place than their origin, according to Griffith.

The congressman supported the border wall being built.

