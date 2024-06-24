Lt. Col. Kedar to Newsmax: U.S. Needs to Deter 'Iranian Octopus'

Israeli Defense Forces Reserve Lt. Col. Mordechai Kedar told Newsmax on Monday that the United States is "not doing the right thing" when it comes to deterring Iran, a failure and abdication of responsibility as the leader of the Western world.

Kedar, who also served in military intelligence of the IDF for 25 years, said that every open front that Israel is fighting in the Middle East has its root cause in Tehran.

"Unfortunately, people here in this country, in America, people don't get it," Kedar said on set of "American Agenda." "They don't understand that the source of the problem in the Middle East and beyond the Middle East; look, the Iranians today are actually selling drones, missiles to Russia in order to do whatever they do in Ukraine. It's not only the Middle East."

Kedar analyzed the four fronts Israel faces, what he called the "four tentacles of the Iranian octopus":

Gaza (Hamas) Lebanon (Hezbollah) Yemen (Houthis) Cyprus, Greece

"Hezbollah started to threaten Cyprus because they suspect that Israel uses the Cyprus airspace against Lebanon," he explained.

"We see the four tentacles of the Iranian octopus, and this is actually the problem. It's not Hamas and Hezbollah and Houthis," Kedar said. "It's actually Iran is behind the whole thing. And in order to deal with the tentacles, you have to deal with the brains, which sits in Tehran."

With that as the backdrop, Kedar said this administration is not doing what needs to be done.

"What I'm saying is that it's clear that the Western world, headed by the United States of America, apparently doesn't do the right thing in order to deter the Iranian octopus from interfering in every place possible and in order to undermine the security of the world, never mind the security of the Middle East," Kedar said.

Kedar outlined what he would do with the power of the U.S. presidency behind him.

"I would send the Iranians a very short letter. 'Dear guys, your time is over and your game is over. Either you stop within a week to sponsor all these organizations, to arm them, to train them, and to back them politically, otherwise, we are … already warming the engines and within a week, we are going to flatten you with the Earth,' " Kedar said.

"Because these Iranians, they act only if there is a credible threat. Only strength works with these people."

