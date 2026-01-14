Iranian Journalist to Newsmax: 'Gruesome' Reality in Iran

Iranian journalist Mohammad Reza Mousavi told Newsmax on Wednesday that the situation on the ground in Iran has grown increasingly grim following a major wave of anti-regime protests, with mounting deaths, mass arrests and fears of swift executions by the Islamic Republic.

"The picture is really gruesome," Mousavi said during an interview with "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Many people have been killed."

"A friend of mine that I talked to said that walls are covered with obituaries of dead people, mostly young, who were killed in the recent protests," he said.

While large-scale protests have eased in recent days, Mousavi warned the lull is only temporary.

"Within the past three nights, including tonight, there haven't been much protests going on now," he said. "But people are really worried."

"I don't think it will be the end," he said. "Even if the protests die down this time, I really expect another round of protests within the next months, maybe just before the next year."

Iranian authorities have carried out widespread arrests and regime leaders are signaling harsh punishment for those detained.

"There are lots of people who have been arrested," he said. "There are threats by the chief justice in Iran that there will be quick trials held for these people, which probably means summary executions for those."

According to Mousavi, the cycle of repression has only emboldened Iranians.

"They are trying to go inch by inch against the Republic," Mousavi said.

"I don't really think anything will go back to normal from this point," he said. "Many people have lost somebody dear to them, and this hatred and anger among them is increasing by the day."

He added, "It's always been difficult to fight this dictatorship that uses every means and resource to suppress protests and kill dissidents."

While Mousavi said he cannot predict when Iran's regime will ultimately fall, he believes the country is closer to change than ever before.

"I don't really know when there will be a new regime," he said. "But I know that we are closer now than ever."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

1242048