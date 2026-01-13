US Warns Americans to Exit Iran as Protests Intensify

Protests across Iran are intensifying nationwide, raising fears of wider violence as authorities deploy heavy security measures and restrict communications, according to a U.S. government alert.

The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran warned Tuesday that demonstrations could escalate into violent confrontations resulting in arrests and injuries as unrest spreads across major cities.

Iranian authorities have imposed sweeping security controls, including road closures, transportation disruptions, and widespread internet shutdowns, the U.S. State Department said.

Access to cellphones, landlines, and the national internet network has been severely restricted, limiting citizens' ability to communicate or obtain independent information.

Airlines have continued canceling or limiting flights to and from Iran, with several international carriers suspending service altogether amid the instability, officials said.

The State Department urged all U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately and warned that evacuation assistance from the U.S. government is unavailable.

Americans are advised to depart by land through neighboring countries such as Turkey or Armenia if it can be done safely, according to the U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran.

Turkish border crossings with Iran remain open as of Tuesday, Turkish and U.S. officials confirmed.

The Armenian border crossing at Agarak remains open, allowing U.S. citizens visa-free entry for up to 180 days with a valid passport, the State Department said.

The U.S. warned that U.S.-Iranian dual nationals face heightened risk, as Tehran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats them solely as Iranian citizens.

Showing a U.S. passport or having ties to the United States can be grounds for detention by Iranian authorities, the alert said.

The State Department cautioned Americans against attempting to leave Iran through Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, or Azerbaijan during heightened regional tensions.

For those unable to depart, officials recommend sheltering in secure locations with adequate food, water, medications, and alternative communication methods.

Americans were also urged to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and monitor local media for rapidly changing security conditions.

The United States has no diplomatic relations with Iran, with Switzerland serving as the protecting power for U.S. interests through its embassy in Tehran.