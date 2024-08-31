Mike Rogers to Newsmax: GOP Will Fix the Economy

Republican Mike Rogers of Michigan, a former congressman and current U.S. Senate candidate, told Newsmax on Saturday that Republicans "are gonna fix" the economy for working people.

"America Right Now" Host Tom Basile asked Rogers if voters in Michigan believe that the current administration has done everything it could to help the economy recover.

"Absolutely not," he said. "They've caused the problem, and they know it.

"In the last four years, this has been so devastating to Michigan. This is the first time in American history that we have imported more food than we exported, the first time in history that foreign automakers made more cars in the United States than domestic automakers.

"That's a big deal here in Michigan," Rogers said.

Rogers, who is trailing incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin, said Michiganders know the cost of living has increased under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"They know when they go out to the grocery store, their eggs are about twice as much, bacon is about twice as much, gasoline is about twice as much than it was under [former President] Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress. I believe that people are going to start saying, 'Listen, I need to be able to have my paycheck go to the end of the month.'

"I talk to people who have to go to the food pantry the last two or three days — and these are working people. It's not right, and we're going to fix it," he said.

