Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Economy Will Decide Michigan US Senate Race

Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers told Newsmax on Thursday that he'll win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan by sticking to the issues, mainly the economy.

Rogers appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss his race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. The contest will help decide which party controls the upper chamber in the next Congress.

Co-host Sharla McBride asked Rogers how he planned to win the election.

"We just talk about the border crime, the economy," Rogers said. "I talked to a woman yesterday with four kids. We were telling a story about another woman who had to take things out of her cart and put it back on the shelf because they couldn't afford it.

"At the end of the day, their policies, the Democrats, Slotkin, [Vice President Kamala] Harris have been devastating to Michigan families."

Rogers said Democrats are hiding from the effects of the Biden administration, whose policies haver resulted in Michiganians living "paycheck to paycheck."

"They want to control power in the U.S. Senate so they can do more harm to our economy and make it harder for people who are trying to earn a living here," Rogers told McBride.

The former lawmaker added that "if we make this about what they're doing to these people, we're going to win this election no matter what kind of nonsense they put on TV."

"People cannot afford groceries," he told McBride.

"I talked to a pastor who said, 'You know, I used to get 100 people at my food pantry at the end of the month. Now I have over 500.' And he said, these are people who are working paycheck to paycheck. They [Democrats] don't want to talk about it. That's why Harris won't do a press conference. My opponents won't talk about any of these things."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com