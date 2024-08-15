WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike rogers | senate | race | michigan | economy | elissa slotkin | kamala harris

Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Economy Will Decide Michigan US Senate Race

By    |   Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:56 AM EDT

Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers told Newsmax on Thursday that he'll win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan by sticking to the issues, mainly the economy.

Rogers appeared on "Wake Up America" to discuss his race between Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. The contest will help decide which party controls the upper chamber in the next Congress.

Co-host Sharla McBride asked Rogers how he planned to win the election.

"We just talk about the border crime, the economy," Rogers said. "I talked to a woman yesterday with four kids. We were telling a story about another woman who had to take things out of her cart and put it back on the shelf because they couldn't afford it.

"At the end of the day, their policies, the Democrats, Slotkin, [Vice President Kamala] Harris have been devastating to Michigan families."

Rogers said Democrats are hiding from the effects of the Biden administration, whose policies haver resulted in Michiganians living "paycheck to paycheck."

"They want to control power in the U.S. Senate so they can do more harm to our economy and make it harder for people who are trying to earn a living here," Rogers told McBride.

The former lawmaker added that "if we make this about what they're doing to these people, we're going to win this election no matter what kind of nonsense they put on TV."

"People cannot afford groceries," he told McBride.

"I talked to a pastor who said, 'You know, I used to get 100 people at my food pantry at the end of the month. Now I have over 500.' And he said, these are people who are working paycheck to paycheck. They [Democrats] don't want to talk about it. That's why Harris won't do a press conference. My opponents won't talk about any of these things."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers told Newsmax on Thursday that he'll win a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan by sticking to the issues, mainly the economy.
mike rogers, senate, race, michigan, economy, elissa slotkin, kamala harris, policies
353
2024-56-15
Thursday, 15 August 2024 08:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved