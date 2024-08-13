Sheriffs Decry Biden, Harris for Letting Gangs into US

Sheriffs across America are calling out President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for letting violent gangs, such as the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, into the United States.

On Tuesday, according to the New York Post, the American Sheriffs Alliance issued a statement calling for national attention to be placed on Tren de Aragua.

"When we allow a brutal and violent gang, like [Tren de Aragua], to operate in the United States, we have failed in terms of border security," Canyon County, Idaho, Sheriff Kieran Donahue, said, commenting on the statement. "[Tren de Aragua] is the latest example where failed policies have allowed violent gangs and criminal cartels into our country who subsequently commit heinous acts of violence and cause fear in our communities."

According to the statement provided by the sheriffs, the gang's criminal enterprise in the U.S. involves "human smuggling and trafficking, kidnapping, extortion schemes, and moving illicit narcotics in their areas of operation."

So far, the gang has been tied to hundreds of crimes, including the shooting of two New York City cops who were trying to apprehend one of the gang members in June. Other reports have mentioned that the gang has tried to smuggle guns inside food delivery bags into New York City migrant shelters.

In response to the violent trend, the Biden administration designated the gang as a "transnational criminal organization" and is offering millions of dollars for the gang's leaders.

Reacting to the development, Megan Noland, Executive Director of Major County Sheriffs of America, said, "While we applaud the efforts of the US Treasury Department for sanctioning [Tren de Aragua] and giving them the official designation of a transnational criminal organization (TCO), it is clear due to the threats issued by gang leadership to kill and injure our law enforcement officers across the country that more needs to be done to stymie the flow of members of [Tren de Aragua] into the US."

The Post reported that the gang had recruited newly arrived illegal migrants in sanctuary cities such as Denver, where it had carried out a violent jewel heist.

Border Patrol has been tracking the gang since March 2023 and has so far apprehended roughly 70 of its members, according to federal data.

However, the sheriffs noted that "The total number of [Tren de Aragua] members operating in the United States is unknown due to the number of 'gotaways' entering the country, as well as those who may have been recruited domestically since [Tren de Aragua] has showed its presence in the country."

Homeland Security told the Post that Venezuela has refused deportation flights of the gang, meaning it could be here to stay.