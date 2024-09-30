Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: FBI 'Not Forthcoming' on Trump Shooter Crooks

We still don't have any new information on Thomas Crooks, the man who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Newsmax Monday. Waltz is a member of House task force investigating the July 13 attempt on Trump's life.

He said, on "The Record, with Greta Van Susteran" "We just had a hearing with, with all of the locals, the local law enforcement that was involved in the Butler rally, the failures of the Secret Service were almost, you know, were almost hard to believe, but at least they're being forthcoming."

The FBI is another story, Waltz said. "The FBI, on the other hand, is not being forthcoming, especially when it comes to Crooks. We still don't know any more than we knew the day of the shooting about his motivation, how he was radicalized, how he built those IEDs, who he worked with the encrypted accounts. Nothing. And that's completely unacceptable."

Waltz said he expects the task force will eventually subpoena FBI Director Chris Wray and "everybody involved in the FBI" in an attempt to get some answers.

Waltz also noted that the task force intends to broaden its scope to include the second assassination attempt on Trump, which occurred September 15 at Trump's golf course in Florida.

Waltz said there will also be a probe into recent revelations that Iran was seeking to kill Trump.

