WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike tyson | boxing | fighter | jake paul | netflix | event | texas

Mike Tyson to Newsmax: I Want The World to Be Talking About Me

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:25 PM EST

Mike Tyson, 58, is returning to the boxing ring for the first time in four years on Friday night against famed YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, in Arlington, Texas, and the sports world is once again focused on the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson told Newsmax on Tuesday that's the way he likes it.

"I was born to do this stuff," Tyson told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "That's why at 58, I can come fight and make it the biggest event in the world. I was born to do this. I don't need the money. This money is not going to change my life. It's just that I want to be the center of attention. I want the world to be talking about me like they are now."

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm the greatest fighter since the beginning of life," Tyson said. "I'm not saying that in a braggadocious way. It's just that I'm the most celebrated fighter in the history of life and that's why people want to come see me."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mike Tyson, 58, is returning to the boxing ring for the first time in four years on Friday night against famed YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, in Arlington, Texas, and the sports world is once again focused on the former undisputed heavyweight champion.
mike tyson, boxing, fighter, jake paul, netflix, event, texas
240
2024-25-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 08:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved