Mike Tyson to Newsmax: I Want The World to Be Talking About Me

Mike Tyson, 58, is returning to the boxing ring for the first time in four years on Friday night against famed YouTuber Jake Paul, 27, in Arlington, Texas, and the sports world is once again focused on the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson told Newsmax on Tuesday that's the way he likes it.

"I was born to do this stuff," Tyson told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "That's why at 58, I can come fight and make it the biggest event in the world. I was born to do this. I don't need the money. This money is not going to change my life. It's just that I want to be the center of attention. I want the world to be talking about me like they are now."

The fight will be streamed live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm the greatest fighter since the beginning of life," Tyson said. "I'm not saying that in a braggadocious way. It's just that I'm the most celebrated fighter in the history of life and that's why people want to come see me."

