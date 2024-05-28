Mike Tyson 'Doing Great' After Health Scare on Flight to LA

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson suffered a health scare while on a flight Sunday, but is "doing great," according to multiple reports.

The 57-year-old experienced a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, with paramedics boarding the plane to provide assistance, InTouch reported.

Shortly after the ordeal, the boxer's representative shared a health update in a statement to ESPN.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the rep said. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

The representative went on to debunk reports that Tyson's medical issue had delayed the flight.

"It's false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay," the rep stated. "This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft."

According to In Touch, Tyson briefly left the plane during the delay but reboarded once it was ready for departure. Passengers received a message on their screens inquiring if any medical personnel were on board. When the flight landed in Los Angeles, paramedics boarded to attend to Tyson.

Tyson is set to make his return to professional boxing for the first time in almost 20 years. He will face 27-year-old Jake Paul in a highly anticipated match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 29. The fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix, features eight 2-minute rounds with each fighter using 14-ounce gloves. By the time they step into the ring, Tyson will have turned 58, making him 31-years older than Paul.

The health scare has left fans speculating whether the match will take place, but in a social media post, Paul dismissed the rumors.

"You love to make [expletive] up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes," he wrote. "Nothing changed #PaulTyson."