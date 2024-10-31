Boxer Jake Paul Announces Trump Endorsement

Boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul, who will square off against Mike Tyson on Nov. 15, Thursday announced he's supporting former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, even though he can't vote himself after rescinding his right to vote by moving to Puerto Rico.

Paul, 27, said he's endorsing Trump because of his stance on the economy, border control, and the transgender issue, and encouraged voters in an 18-minute video to "think for yourself" when deciding between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to The Daily Mail.

"Don't be a sheep in this world full of sheep," he said, adding that he's putting his business and career on the line to fight Tyson because he doesn't care "what the consequences are."

He said that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's "trash" comment about Puerto Rico at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally was a "bad joke," but still encouraged voters to pick Trump.

Paul added that he expects some backlash after his video, but said he's not afraid of the "liberal left media."

"Most of your favorite celebrities, athletes, all of that are secretly conservative because the left has created a world where conservatives like me speaking out have major, major consequences," he said.

He also urged women who are concerned about abortion not to be "single-issue voters" and said that women have the same amount of rights now as when Trump came into office in 2016, despite the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

Paul's endorsement was widely expected, considering he and Trump posed together and Paul captioned their photograph with a statement that "We need Trump to knock out all his opponents on Election Day to save America from more unnecessary wars, the woke agenda, and preserving freedom of speech."

He also said earlier this year that he believes God saved Trump from being killed in the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.