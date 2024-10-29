Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Readers to Decide on WashPost's 'Non-Endorsement'

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, the GOP candidate for Senate in Michigan, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans and Democrats will "take away what they want" from The Washington Post's decision not to make an endorsement in this year's presidential election.

Rogers, during an interview on "National Report," was asked about Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos's editorial defending the paper's decision not to endorse a presidential candidate for the first time in 36 years. In the editorial, Bezos notes that readers' faith in print journalism is at an all-time low and said an endorsement by the newspaper wouldn't do much to influence voters.

Rogers said, "If you can find an honest print journalist anymore, please send them our way, we'd love to meet them," adding, "I've never seen such a kind of a biased, skewed news reporting cycle."

He went on to say, "It's unfortunate. Again, I don't know why they did it."

Rogers said, "Every team is going to take away what they want to take away from this non-endorsement," noting that the Washington Post "is known to be a liberal newspaper" that "has endorsed, I think, every Democrat … since the paper's been around."

The Michigan Republican said, "People are going to take that for what it is. I would love for journalism, print journalism, to get back to being the non-biased fact-reporting industry it used to be … I think that would be great."

Rogers also said that his campaign for Senate in the Great Lakes State has "an unprecedented ground game" that's "the best … in the country."

He added that this campaign "touched 88,000 doors" in the last week alone with "about another couple of hundred thousand phone calls on top of it, and so we've surpassed 3 million voter contacts thus far in the campaign."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com