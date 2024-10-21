Mike Rogers to Newsmax: Senate Campaign Has 'Momentum'

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, told Newsmax on Monday that his campaign has "the momentum" to win in November.

Rogers, who recently appeared with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Detroit, told "Wake Up America" that his campaign "hit our momentum stride in the first part of October," having "knocked on nearly 50,000 doors" in the state.

"We've touched almost 3 million voters," he added. "We have an unprecedented ground game and people are starting to move in our direction."

Rogers said that his message to voters is, "If you send … Donald Trump to the White House [and] Mike Rogers to the Senate, we're going to have your back."

He said that their priorities are "to make groceries more affordable. We're going to make your gasoline more affordable. We're going to make housing prices just come back to earth again. We're going to secure that southern border."

Rogers also pointed to the Biden administration's auto industry regulations aimed at promoting electric vehicles, saying that Republicans are "going to stop EV mandates that have been just ravaging our auto industry here in Michigan."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com