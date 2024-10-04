Rep. Kelly to Newsmax: Trump Shows Resilience in Return to Butler

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, rallying supporters at the very spot where he survived an assassination attempt in July.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., called the visit a testament to Trump's "strong leadership."

"This is a different person. This is a strong leader," Kelly, who was present at the rally and is chairman of the congressional investigation into the incident, told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"I think he wants to make a statement to the American people: Look, I'm not worried about me. I'm worried about you."

The congressman praised Trump's tenacity, noting the former president's consistent refusal to "back away from everything" despite challenges.

Kelly elaborated that Trump's return to Butler signifies unfinished business, as he plans to deliver the message he couldn't complete on that fateful day in July.

"'I am going to go back to the spot where my life was almost taken. I'm going to deliver the message that I wasn't able to deliver that day and wasn't able to complete,'" Kelly quoted Trump as saying.

Anticipation for the rally is high among Trump's supporters in the Butler area. Kelly mentioned that "thousands and thousands" are expected to gather to hear Trump speak.

"It's going to be a big day for Butler," Kelly stated. "They're all looking forward to seeing the president come back and finish his speech."

The rally is expected to include a moment of reflection for the late Corey Comperatore, who was shot and killed in the July attack. Kelly noted that Comperatore's family, including his wife, Helen, and his daughters, will be honored during the event.

According to Kelly, Trump's resolve to speak once more from the same spot is a testament to the strength that has defined his career: "He doesn't ever seem to tire. He doesn't ever seem to back away ... he just goes straight at it."

