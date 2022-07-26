Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Republicans 'Working Feverishly' on Hunter Biden

Even if Attorney General Merrick Garland is not taking action on the mountain of evidence growing against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, House Republicans have been "working feverishly behind the scenes" and will open a wider investigation if their party retakes the House in November's elections, Rep. Mike Johnson said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There is serious accountability that needs to be pursued here, and we will be investigating that as soon as we are returned to the majority after the November election," the Louisiana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Johnson, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, of which Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the ranking member, said that the members are collecting and compiling the data, but there is "no doubt" that the Department of Justice has been politicized during the Biden administration.

"Some of us use the term weaponized," Johnson said. "It is doing the partisan political bidding of the Democratic Party, and that is a serious problem because it undermines people's faith in that institution and our whole system of justice."

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, commented in a letter to Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray that whistleblowers say the FBI is trying to downplay or discredit information about Hunter Biden, and Johnson said he agrees with Grassley's efforts.

Johnson also said that when it comes time to form a committee to investigate Hunter, the Republicans will not use the same methods House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used while forming the committee to conduct the Jan. 6 probe.

"The Republican Party believes in our institution the way it's supposed to function," said Johnson. "We have no interest whatsoever in partisan retribution and politicizing these functions of Congress. That is what is called some of these abuses and the problems that we're facing right now."

Congress' oversight responsibility is "critically important and we're going to do it in accordance with the rules and the procedures that exist," Johnson said. "That's what makes it legitimate.

"We're going to follow the truth where it leads, and you'll see that play out beginning in early January. There's a long list of things that we have to go after and ensure oversight on, and each of our committees will be involved in that in earnest."

Johnson on Tuesday also took on the White House's changing definitions on the word "recession," after President Joe Biden's comments that he does not think a recession will happen and after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that based on the administration's jobs report, a recession is not under way.

"I think America has tuned out of the White House and their spin," said Johnson. "That's the problem with this administration. They are so concerned about spin, and they never address the real problems.

"Whether you're talking about inflation, immigration, their general incompetence, Afghanistan, energy policy, and now the economy, playing with the language is not going to solve the crisis that every American feels."

The economy is contracting, "as a direct result of the Biden administration's crazy policies, and every American feels it," Johnson said. "All hard-working families are struggling right now, and it doesn't matter what they say at the podium of the White House. It doesn't change that reality."

Johnson further discussed a bill he's introduced, the Unborn Child Support Act, that would require fathers to pay child support based on the time of conception, not from the time of birth.

"If the paternity test is her call, whether she goes to court to get child support payments is her call, but she ought to have that ability and I think the federal law reflects that. It's been very well received since we rolled it out," he said.

