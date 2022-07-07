Rep. Comer to Newsmax: GOP Wants 'Suspicious Activity Reports' on Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Thursday that if the Republicans regain control of the House in November, they are ''going to see what led to'' U.S. banks issuing ''150 suspicious activity reports'' for Hunter Biden's business transactions.

''These were put into place by George W. Bush after September 11th to try to catch money laundering and try to catch people who are funneling money from foreign countries into American domestic terrorist sales,'' the Kentucky Republican said on ''Spicer & Co.''

''So this is a very serious violation. He had 150 of these. It's not a far-fetched theory to say that Hunter Biden had more suspicious activity reports than any human in American history.''

Comer said that when he called on the Department of the Treasury to preserve and release all documents related to Hunter Biden, his request was ignored, prompting him to issue a follow-up letter that was sent Wednesday with a July 20 deadline.

The ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee said he was told by the Treasury Department that in order to release the suspicious activity reports he was requesting, Comer would need to find a Democrat to request the information with him.

''Under the Obama administration and the Bush administration, any member of Congress, not just someone on the Oversight Committee, but any member of Congress could request the suspicious activity reports from the Treasury and they would provide those within three days,'' Comer said. ''But Biden, for whatever reason, and I think we know the reason, halted that and now says no member of Congress can get these suspicious activity reports.'

''This is another example of where Joe Biden has been compromised by Hunter's shady business dealings, and he's changing the rules, at the expense of the American people, to try to protect his son,'' he added.

Having served for more than a decade on a community bank board, Comer stressed the seriousness of suspicious activity reports and said that he doesn't think most Americans understand how few of these reports are filed.

''The fact that they have had over 150 is mind-boggling,'' he said. ''That's got to be a record, and what were they doing to get those? This is the most serious of all the banking violations, and it's just amazing that they've had this many.'

''We want to know why he had them, and we've also learned that some of these accounts were commingled with the president's brother,'' Comer said. ''We've seen emails were sent, where Hunter's business associates were writing checks back and forth between Hunter and then-Vice President Biden. So we have a lot of questions.''

Comer is seeking reelection in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District. He faces Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks in the Nov. 8 general election.

