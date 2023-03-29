Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Dems Have Outright Hostility Toward Christians

Democrats have shown an "outright hostility towards people of faith and Christians, in particular," says Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Before I got to Congress, I used to be a religious liberty defense attorney and we were in the courts all the time," Johnson told Newsmax TV's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"I did that for 20 years defending the basic freedoms and rights of people of faith and, particularly Christians, to be able to share their viewpoints. Now you have someone in the White House who really is showing by his actions that this is a disfavored group. They'll give preferences to any minority in the country that they can imagine, but the vast majority of the country still being Christian gets treated as second class citizens. You've seen it on display this week. You saw it in the vote on the House floor, the disdain they have for just parental rights, the most fundamental rights we have."

The House on Friday voted almost entirely along party lines to pass legislation that would mandate that schools make library catalogs and curriculums public, and that school staff obtain parental consent before honoring a student's request to change their gender-identifying pronouns.

The bill is a centerpiece of the GOP agenda that its sponsors call the Parents' Bill of Rights Act.

Democrats in the Senate say they won't pass it and President Joe Biden's administration won't sign it.

Democrats "believe they know better than parents to raise children," said Johnson.

"It's parents, it's moms and dads, who have the authority, the right, to make the decisions with regard to the care and custody and control of their children. But the left in this country does not like that. They want to indoctrinate children; they want to use them and make them agents of the state. It sounds like hyperbole but that's exactly what's going on. The Parents' Bill of Rights is so simple. It basically just articulated what we used to always take for granted in this country, the obvious truth that it's moms and dads that are in charge and not the state. We couldn't get any Democrats to go along with us on that and I think it tells you a lot about their agenda and where they are."