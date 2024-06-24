Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Fact-Checkers Like Snopes a Big Fraud

Fact-checker Snopes' admission that Donald Trump never called neo-Nazis "very fine people" after the riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, proved again how biased such organizations can be, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday.

"It's kind of unfortunate they're considered so very credible," Huckabee told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" regarding Snopes. "They're sort of like the Southern Poverty Law Center. That's a big fraud.

"Snopes is really left of center. Always has been. They call themselves fact-checkers. Anytime I see that term 'fact-checker' — especially if it comes from The Washington Post or The New York Times — I'm thinking they'd be better being 'fat-checkers' and checking people's bellies than they would checking facts because they only want to check the facts that they agree with.

"But in this case, after seven years, I mean, they were kind of in a corner. The truth is the truth, and it doesn't matter who says it."

Huckabee said it's just as ridiculous as CNN anchor Kasie Hunt abruptly ending an interview Monday morning with Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, because Leavitt noted Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the moderators for Thursday's presidential debate, have a history of bias against Trump.

"She can't stand the fact that the people on her network — the two people who are going to be hosting and moderating this debate — are so biased against Donald Trump and have been vocal to the point of being absurd," Huckabee said.

"And somehow, we're supposed to believe they're journalists. My gosh, if they're journalists, then I'm a journalist. And I've never pretended to be one, nor even say I play one on TV.

"I'm a highly opinionated commentator who is a Republican Party officeholder for 15 years. I'm not going to pretend, 'Oh, I'm an unbiased journalist.' No, I'm not. Good gosh. But neither are they. I just wish they'd be a little more honest about it."

