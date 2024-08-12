Huckabee to Newsmax: Biden Admits Truth of Dem Coup

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden admitted there was a coup to take him out.

"You know, they say that a gaffe is when a politician accidentally tells the truth. That's what happened. Joe Biden accidentally told the truth," Huckabee said on "Prime News," referring to an interview Biden did Sunday.

"Last night he told us what the real story was, that the long knives came out, and [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats basically said, 'Joe, you're going to walk the plank. Now, you can either walk nicely and we'll have a lifeboat for you, or we'll push you off in a concrete suit. You take the choice, but you're going to walk the plank.'"

Biden spoke with CBS News about his ouster.

"The polls we had showed it was a neck and neck race; it would have been down to the wire. But what happened was a number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races, and I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic."

