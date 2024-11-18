Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Goal to Expand Abraham Accords

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel, told Newsmax on Monday about his expectations for the U.S.'s relationship with the Jewish state should he be confirmed, as expected, by the Senate.

"Until I get confirmed, it would be a little presumptuous for me to say, 'Here's what I plan to do, because as an ambassador, the main job is to make sure you carry out the president's policies," Huckabee told "Finnerty." "In this case, I'm going to be very proud to carry out [Trump's] policies because what we had under Donald Trump in his first four years was absolutely just breathtaking.

"We saw him move the [U.S.] embassy to Jerusalem — something that every president, Democrat and Republican, had promised, but no one ever delivered until he did it. He recognized the Golan Heights; recognized Jerusalem as the ancient forever and indigenous capital for the Jewish state; created the Abraham Accords, which in itself should have earned him a Nobel [Peace] Prize."

Huckabee said he hopes to see an expansion of the Abraham Accords, Israel's groundbreaking peace deal with several Arab nations, and a "solidification of our relationship with Israel."

"None of this schizophrenic nonsense that we've had under four years of [President] Joe Biden, where one day he's ironclad, and the next day he's telling Israel that they have to have a cease-fire," he said. "But [Biden is] not putting pressure on Iran. They're the ones who are funding all this nonsense.

"There are still seven American hostages. Where's the pressure on Hamas, Hezbollah, and, most importantly, on the Iranians? That's where the pressure should be, not on the very, very oppressed people of Israel who were slaughtered and murdered on October the 7th by people that even the State Department labels terrorists — not a government, but terrorists."

