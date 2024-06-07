Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Hunter Acquittal Would Show Double Standard

A Hunter Biden acquittal would upset a lot of people, Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Prime," Huckabee said there are going to be a lot of people whose family members are in prison who will note a double standard if President Joe Biden's son is acquitted on drug and gun charges.

"He gets off and my kid went to prison for five years," Huckabee said.

Biden has been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The prosecution rested its case against Biden on Friday.

The former Arkansas governor said former President Donald Trump cared about judicial reform and signed into legislation the First Step Act.

"He realized that some people were not getting the same treatment in the justice system as others, often Black and poor," Huckabee said. "He created a system, the First Step Act that helped correct that. I hope people will start remembering that nobody has tried harder to bring a sense of real justice than Donald Trump has."

