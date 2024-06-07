WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike huckabee | hunter biden | trial | donald trump

Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Hunter Acquittal Would Show Double Standard

By    |   Friday, 07 June 2024 09:15 PM EDT

A Hunter Biden acquittal would upset a lot of people, Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Prime," Huckabee said there are going to be a lot of people whose family members are in prison who will note a double standard if President Joe Biden's son is acquitted on drug and gun charges.

"He gets off and my kid went to prison for five years," Huckabee said.

Biden has been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days. The prosecution rested its case against Biden on Friday.

The former Arkansas governor said former President Donald Trump cared about judicial reform and signed into legislation the First Step Act.

"He realized that some people were not getting the same treatment in the justice system as others, often Black and poor," Huckabee said. "He created a system, the First Step Act that helped correct that. I hope people will start remembering that nobody has tried harder to bring a sense of real justice than Donald Trump has."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A Hunter Biden acquittal would upset a lot of people, Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Friday.
mike huckabee, hunter biden, trial, donald trump
241
2024-15-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 09:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved