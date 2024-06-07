Mike Davis to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Trial a 'Sideshow'

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told Newsmax on Friday he does not believe Hunter Biden will be found guilty in his Delaware gun trial.

Davis, appearing on "Newsline," said that while President Joe Biden's son is clearly guilty on gun charges, he doesn't think the trial will lead anywhere, calling it a "sideshow."

"Nobody's above the law except for Joe Biden, James Biden, Hunter Biden," Davis said.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies: lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Davis said that in order to hold the Bidens accountable for things like lying under oath to Congress, former President Donald Trump needs to be reelected and return to the White House.

"His acting attorney general should open up a criminal probe," Davis said.

Davis, who has been floated as a potential attorney general, said there are many other great candidates for the position.