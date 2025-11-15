Mike Huckabee to Newsmax: Abraham Accords Extension 'on the Horizon'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Saturday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding, crediting President Donald Trump's Middle East strategy and saying that an extension of the Abraham Accords could be "on the horizon."

Huckabee said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda" that when he first arrived in Israel, "we were dodging ballistic missiles every night" from Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The current calm follows Trump's decision to launch Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said crippled Iran's nuclear capabilities and cut off Hamas from support.

"There has not been an attack into Israel from Hamas since the ceasefire," Huckabee said.

The former governor of Arkansas called the truce "fragile and holding."

He noted the return of all surviving hostages and all but three of the deceased, calling the outcome "a huge thing" that few believed possible a month earlier.

Huckabee said Trump's 20-step peace plan united Arab nations in calling for Hamas to disarm and release all hostages — a move he described as one that "changed the dynamic" in the region.

Huckabee also said Trump has reshaped Middle East diplomacy, with discussions underway about expanding the Abraham Accords to Syria, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia.

He pointed to Trump's deployment of B-2 bombers as a decisive signal to both allies and adversaries.

"He delivered a message: You can trust America," Huckabee said, adding that Trump also warned hostile nations that the U.S. would "find you" if provoked.

Huckabee said rebuilding and governing Gaza will be the most challenging phase.

An international coordination group has begun setting up field hospitals, housing, and aid distribution. He said more than 17,000 trucks of humanitarian supplies have entered Gaza since October.

"The plan is working," Huckabee said, while stressing the urgency of preparing for colder winter conditions. "We are in a good place and moving into a better place because of [Trump's] leadership."

