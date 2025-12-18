Rep. Haridopolos to Newsmax: Trump Inherited Biden's 'Dumpster Fire'

President Donald Trump, who addressed the nation Wednesday night to spotlight his successes in turning around the economy, "recognized that what he inherited from former President Joe Biden was simply a dumpster fire," Rep. Mike Haridopolos told Newsmax on Thursday.

Still, the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" that there is a "lot of work to do on affordability."

"We want to do everything we can to continue to drive down prices on gas, rent, and food," Haridopolos said. "We're doing everything we can to remove that red tape and follow what Donald Trump has said.

"Let's make America great again by doing common-sense things, putting money back in people's pockets instead of sending it up here to Washington, D.C.," he added.

Haridopolos noted that when he was running for election last year, the most important concern he heard from the public was about the border crisis, "and we have clearly solved that."

Meanwhile, he said that Democrats like to talk about affordability and healthcare, but "they ruined both of those."

"With Obamacare, prices are way up despite their promises to lower prices, and they've only empowered insurance companies," the congressman said.

Haridopolos also said Trump is emphasizing a stronger posture abroad and greater investment at home.

"He has brought respect around the world to America, and he is making sure that America is leading once again," he said. "Probably the best sign of that is the fact that they're making massive investments back here in America."

The conversation then shifted to healthcare legislation, which the House passed, that does not extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Haridopolos said Republicans support the move because it would end temporary subsidies tied to the pandemic.

"Remember, all we're getting rid of are the COVID-era subsidies," he said. "Let me say that clearly. Again, we get rid of COVID-era subsidies because COVID is over."

Haridopolos said the bill would reduce costs and spur additional reforms, including expanding options and improving transparency.

"If we actually pass this bill, we'll see an 11% reduction in the cost of what's known as Obamacare," he said. "When you offer more choice, when you make hospitals and other people actually put their prices out there in the public, the public can make smart decisions with healthcare."

He said he agrees with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who has accused Democrats of wanting to bail out insurance companies, commenting that the ACA's subsidies flow to insurers, not consumers.

"These tax credits don't go to you and me," Haridopolos said. "They go directly to insurance companies."

He also cited the Government Accountability Office, saying it found that "the fraud in Obamacare is rampant."

"Every one of the people who applied with fake information was accepted into Obamacare," said Haridopolos. "We need to reform the system in a fundamental way and bring down everybody's prices, not just the 22 million people who are on Obamacare."

The status quo, he noted, "is wrecking healthcare and undercutting our economic comeback."

