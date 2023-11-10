Mike Davis to Newsmax: DOJ Hunts Trump Supporters as Groups Terrorize Jews

Mike Davis, former law clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's Department of Justice is spending its time hunting down supporters of former President Donald Trump and other conservatives while groups like Hamas and Black Lives Matter are terrorizing Jewish students on college campuses and potential terrorists are flooding over the southern border undetected.

"It's amazing that the Biden Justice Department is using its resources to hunt down President Trump, Trump's top aides, Trump supporters, Christians praying outside of abortion clinics, and parents outraged at school board meetings while they let BLM and Hamas terrorize Jewish Americans all over America, particularly on college campuses," Davis said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Friday.

"All while they let illegal migrants, unvetted fighting age migrants, flood across our southern border, including from terrorist hot spots."

Davis was reacting to the recent manhunt in New Jersey for an alleged Jan. 6 protester sought by the FBI in Middlesex County.

Helmetta, New Jersey, resident Gregory Yetman turned himself into Monroe Township Police Friday morning after a two-day manhunt, ABC News reported.

Yetman, 47, is charged with several offenses including assaulting officers, obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence, some of them felonies for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol, the report said.

Save America attorney Christina Bobb, who joined Davis on the broadcast, said that the DOJ and FBI "have more important things to do" than tracking down Jan. 6 protesters almost three years after the incident.

"If I recall recently, the FBI acknowledged that we have terrorist cells inside the United States that have come in through the southern border, and they pose an imminent threat to our national security," Bob said. "And yet they are spending all of these resources on protesters. It's unbelievable."

Davis said that while the DOJ Civil Rights Division has issued dozens of press statements since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, not one includes the arrest of a Hamas supporter during recent demonstrations.

"They have put out like 40 press statements since the worst terrorist attack imaginable on Oct. 7. Not one of those deals with arresting these Hamas supporters who are threatening and actually perpetuating violence across America. There was an elderly Jewish man who was killed by pro-Hamas protesters. Where the hell is the Biden Justice Department? Where's the civil rights division?"

