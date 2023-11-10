Columbia Suspends Palestinian, Jewish Student Groups

In a move on Friday that has sparked debates over the balance of free speech and safety on college campuses, Columbia University announced the suspension of two student organizations, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

The decision, effective until the end of the fall semester, comes in the wake of protests led by these groups calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, reported the Hill.

Columbia University Senior Executive Vice President Gerald Rosberg explained the suspension by pointing to repeated violations of university policies related to hosting campus events. Rosberg emphasized concerns for campus safety, citing an unauthorized event on Thursday that, despite warnings, included what he described as "threatening rhetoric and intimidation."

The university's action follows a walkout by hundreds of Columbia students who participated in a protest organized by SJP and JVP, urging the U.S. government to support a cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Both organizations have a national presence and are known for organizing contentious protests against the Israeli and U.S. governments.

The conflict in Gaza, which ignited in early October, has resulted in civilian casualties, with more than 10,000 Palestinians, including over 4,000 children, reportedly killed in Israeli air strikes and ground campaigns. The conflict was triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas militants that claimed the lives of over 1,400 Israeli civilians.

Allegations against SJP chapters endorsing Hamas and using antisemitic slogans have fueled criticism, with some accusing the groups of offensive speech. The George Washington University SJP chapter was suspended for projecting messages deemed antisemitic adds to the controversy.

JVP, describing itself as a Jewish anti-Zionist organization, has faced accusations of antisemitism, with its political position opposing the existence of the Israeli state. Critics argue that this stance is inherently antisemitic.

While addressing the campus climate, Rosberg stated, "During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."

SJP and JVP suspensions at Columbia follow similar actions at other institutions. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instructed public universities to shut down SJP chapters, and Brandeis University banned the group from its campus. JVP has led protests in various locations, including inside the Capitol and The New York Times' headquarters.

The issue has generated heightened tensions on college campuses, with rival protests from pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli student groups. This increased activism has also led to a rise in threats, contributing to heightened levels of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents nationwide.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of "historic" levels of antisemitism, emphasizing the unique targeting of the Jewish community by various terrorist organizations. Meanwhile, Arab and Muslim Americans report increased discrimination, with Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, noting a surge in anti-Arab hate and rhetoric.