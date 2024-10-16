Rep. Collins to Newsmax: Georgia 'Solid Red'

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that it's a good sign for Republicans in his state that enthusiasm is high for early voting in the upcoming general election.

Voters in Georgia broke the state's early voting record Tuesday, with more than 328,000 ballots cast on the first day. The previous record was 136,000 votes in 2020, according to Georgia Secretary of State Gabe Sterling.

Collins said on "Wake Up America" that Republicans are "actually out to make a point" that "Georgia's not purple, it's solid red."

"We've got our game plan down, it's executing well," he said. "We've got people all over the state that are making sure that these voters, our voters, get out and go vote."

Collins noted that in his own home county, "We've got about 19,000 registered voters and over a thousand showed up just yesterday."

Collins noted "an excitement out there like I have never seen."

"There is an organization not just from the [Donald] Trump campaign, but from the state of Georgia all the way down to our county level of people that are organized and making sure that we get our voters out to vote," he said.

