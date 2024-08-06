Rep. Collins to Newsmax: 2024 Election About Economy

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that "people understand" that the 2024 election is about the differences between what the Trump administration delivered and what the Biden administration delivered, especially with the economy.

"They see the difference," Collins said on "Wake Up America." "They want their Trump administration, the America First policies, back and they want to get back to doing the No. 1 thing Trump said we would never get tired of doing, and that's winning, and that's what we're going to do."

Collins said voters will be motivated by policies and their effect on pocketbooks.

"It's the economy," Collins said. "It's not anything any more important than that. I don't care what demographic, what age group you're in, this economy is wreaking and it is reeling on everybody."

Asked about the effect of former President Donald Trump's criticism of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, Collins said that the GOP fights "in the open" and doesn't "hide things like the Democrats."

"At the end of the day, we're one big family, and we're going to push this ticket across the finish line in first place so that people can get back to just making a living and these young people can get out there and maybe once again afford a home that they haven't been able to in the last four years," Collins said.

Collins also said that Republicans are "going to have to really stay on top of" calling out Vice President Kamala Harris' flip-flops as she campaigns for the presidency.

"It's not just Harris flip-flopping now," he said. "She's got the whole social media behind her that are deleting things and trying to make her into the image that is more moderate. I mean, this lady, think about it, she is more liberal than [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-Vt.].

"I think Bernie Sanders is even scared to come out and admit that he may want to vote for this lady because of her liberal policies. And people can look at Joe Biden's policies over the past 3 1/2, four years, and they aren't anything compared to what Kamala Harris wants to do to this country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com