Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Minnesota Fraud Corruption at 'the Highest Level'

Alleged fraud in Minnesota is "corruption" at "the highest level," Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Cloud said Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing raised serious concerns about how billions in taxpayer dollars could have been lost without meaningful accountability from state leaders, including Democrat Gov. Tim Walz.

"There's a lot more concern about them obfuscating and kind of deflecting blame than providing real answers," Cloud said.

"It's unconscionable what we've discovered in Minnesota — $9 billion of fraud, potentially more."

Cloud said whistleblowers have indicated the problem was known about for years but not adequately addressed.

"The fact that 30 whistleblowers came out and said they knew about it and did nothing about it for years — it's corruption," he said. "It's the highest level."

The alleged fraud stems from investigations into misuse of government funds in Minnesota programs, including high-profile cases in recent years involving pandemic relief and food assistance initiatives.

Federal prosecutors have already charged dozens of individuals connected to a massive fraud scheme tied to the state's Feeding Our Future program, which prosecutors say diverted hundreds of millions of dollars intended to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud argued that instead of addressing the allegations directly, Minnesota's Democrat leadership has tried to shift the conversation by attacking the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

Walz has accused federal authorities of targeting the state and violating civil liberties while conducting immigration enforcement operations, suggesting the actions were politically motivated.

Cloud rejected those claims, saying they serve as a distraction from the fraud allegations.

"What's going on there as far as pushing back on deportations is the shiny object that deflects away from the $9 billion of fraud we've discovered," he said.

The Texas congressman pointed out that federal immigration enforcement operations occur across the country without the same level of political resistance seen in Minnesota.

"There are 10 times the deportations in Texas as there have been in Minnesota, and you don't see the same kind of pushback," Cloud said. "Most states understand you're supposed to work with law enforcement officials."

Cloud said the situation ultimately reflects poorly on Minnesota's leadership and suggested voters will eventually demand accountability.

"It needs to be fixed. It needs to be corrected," he said. "He certainly needs to be out of office," Cloud said, referring to Walz.

During the interview, Cloud was also asked about the May 26 Republican Senate primary runoff in Texas between Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, as well as the possibility that President Donald Trump could soon endorse a candidate.

Cloud declined to weigh in on the primary, saying he typically avoids taking sides in intraparty races.

"That's really a decision for the president to make," Cloud said. "His endorsement certainly matters, and I'm sure it will bring some clarity to the voters."

