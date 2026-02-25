Rep. Cloud to Newsmax: Vance Worthy Choice to Fight Fraud

Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President JD Vance is well-positioned to lead a new federal effort to combat government fraud, praising his record and commitment to oversight.

President Donald Trump officially declared a "war on fraud" during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, announcing the creation of a task force aimed at rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs.

Trump named Vance to lead the initiative, calling for aggressive oversight and stronger enforcement to safeguard taxpayer dollars.

Cloud welcomed the announcement.

"I think he'd do an excellent job with that," Cloud said of Vance on "National Report." "I was excited to hear that. I know he's been involved in pushing for this already, kind of working behind the scenes on it, but to know that he's going to be taking the reins, so to speak, and pushing this forward is really tremendous."

Cloud cited Vance's willingness to tackle major policy issues during his time in the Senate, including diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

"He's been somebody who's been willing to take on the big issues, DEI being one of them," Cloud said. "When he was a senator, we co-sponsored the bill to get rid of DEI, and for him to take on these big issues, he's going to do a great job. We're excited about it."

Cloud emphasized that oversight and coordination with the Department of Justice will be critical components of the administration's anti-fraud push. He said lawmakers have already been working to expose waste and abuse at the state and federal levels.

"And let's remember, all the craziness that's going on in Minnesota started with us revealing the fact that billions and billions and billions of dollars of fraud were going on in that state," Cloud said, referring to previously reported allegations involving pandemic-era relief funds.

He argued that uncovering those issues underscores the need for stronger scrutiny nationwide.

Cloud added that Minnesota is not the only state requiring heightened oversight, saying significant work remains to protect public funds.

"A lot of work still needs to be done to find as much savings as we can for the American people and work toward a balanced budget," he said. "And he's the right man for the job to do it. Not the only state that needs that guidance, either."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com