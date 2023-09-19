×
Tags: mike braun | esg scores | disney | appeasement | stock | woke

Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Disney's Downfall Should Be Heeded

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 10:49 PM EDT

People or states should take Disney's appeasement to ESG scores, and as a result, their falling stock price, as a warning not to invest, member of the Senate Budget Committee Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax.

As of Tuesday, since last year, Disney's stock has fallen by 23.8 points.

When it comes to "woke" investing, Braun tells "Eric Bolling The Balance," that's "called environmental, social and governance." The senator's comment refers to ESG scores, which calculate how ethically a company conducts itself arbitrarily.

"You work hard; you want [your money] invested with" the best stock, not with the most progressive company, Braun adds. "That's amazing the freefall that [stock] has taken. I think other places ought to heed that market warning."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

