×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney stock

Disney Drops to $82.73, Lowest in Over 3 Years

Disney Drops to $82.73, Lowest in Over 3 Years
Wal Disney World Resorst in Orlando, Florida (AP)

Thursday, 24 August 2023 03:35 PM EDT

Shares of Walt Disney were down 3.7% Thursday to $82.73, hitting their lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, with some investors betting that a further price drop is on the cards in the next few months.

Disney stockholders are scrutinizing the company's turnaround plan after chief Bob Iger earlier this month promised a mix of price hikes across its streaming properties, more ads and cost cuts to lift the business.

On Thursday, Disney options were busier than usual with some 195,000 contracts traded by around 1 pm ET (1700 GMT).

Trading sentiment leaned toward bearish bets with put options that would guard against the stock slipping below 80 by mid-September and mid-October, and were among the most actively traded contracts, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.

Put options convey the right to sell shares at a fixed price in the future. Disney's stock was also dragged by weakness in the broader market as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week.

In Disney's earnings report on Aug. 9, Iger acknowledged the entertainment company faces a "challenging environment" in the near-term and the company's shares have dropped over 5% since the time.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares of Walt Disney were down 3.7% Thursday to $82.73, hitting their lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, with some investors betting that a further price drop is on the cards in the next few months.
disney stock
201
2023-35-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 03:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved