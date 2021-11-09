AG Ashley Moody: Biden Flying Illegals Into Florida

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody accused the Biden administration of flying migrants into the state on Tuesday. The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously reported that migrants were being flown during the night from the southern border to Jacksonville.

"Continuing with this administration's theme, they are completely violating, ignoring the law as it relates to immigration," Moody told Fox News. "As you know, Florida was one of the first states to bring suit, requiring them to follow the law. Make sure that we know — we know we've seen a drastic increase in those coming across and flooding our borders that have serious criminal convictions.

"We need to know who's coming into our state so that we can protect the citizens of our state as we've taken an oath to do. And this administration seems to have no regard for the safety or well-being of law-abiding citizens."

The governor's office told Newsmax that they are aware of 78 flights organized by the Biden administration to transport illegal migrants "mostly" to the "Jacksonville Airport."

On Aug. 26, DeSantis sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting the agency provide his office, no later than Sept. 30, with information regarding:

"The number of illegal aliens resettled in Florida"

"The names and destination of the illegal aliens"

"The number of illegal aliens resettled in Florida who were tested for COVID-19 and the results of such tests"

"The identities of illegal aliens who have criminal records and who have previously entered the U.S. illegally"

"The number and identity of illegal aliens resettled in Florida who have failed to appear for their removal proceedings."

DHS could not be reached for comment on whether they responded to DeSantis's letter.

