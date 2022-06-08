Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Biden 'Intentionally' Harming US With Migrant Caravan

President Joe Biden allowing migrants from Central America to cross the southern border is an "intentional" harm to the United States, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Speaking to "American Agenda" on Wednesday, Babin decried that Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration is "facilitating, absolutely facilitating the passage of these giant caravans" from Northern Triangle countries toward the United States. "They're giving them visas to come in and to freely move around Mexico; not only to get jobs there but to also pass through and make their way to our southern border, where they come across."

"The Mexican government," Babin says, "is taking great advantage of us. And now here they are boycotting the so-called [Summit of the Americas], which is going to do nothing to help stop this crisis at the border."

The Texas congressman then lobbied that the Biden administration's allowing of migrant caravans from Central America to pass into the U.S. was "intentional."

"The intent here is to bring in as many people" here "illegally" as possible, Babin exclaimed. "But [America] is a nation of laws. And when they absolutely ignore the law, encourage people to come up here and get on our welfare programs, promising them health care and free education ... giving illegal immigrants things that our own veterans, our own American citizens cannot get, it's just unbelievable to even contemplate this."

In California and "New York, they've already legalized for illegal aliens to vote in state and local elections. They're just buying their time trying to get these people signed up, dependent on government welfare programs, offering all these free things, and then have them vote. This is what it's all about."

Speaking frankly, Babin says he believes the Summit of the Americas will discuss climate change, but Babin adds that "these people are not coming into our country by the millions because of climate change. They're coming here because they know that there's free stuff here. They want to make their lives better. And I can't blame people for that. But we are a nation of laws; our duty is to our own citizens."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!