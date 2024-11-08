Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: GOP Will Hold House, May Pick Up Seats

Republicans are poised to hold control of the House and might pick up one or two more seats after the final results of this week's election are tallied, Rep. Mike Lawler, who was reelected to his congressional seat, told Newsmax on Friday.

"Arizona and California seem to take quite a while to count ballots, so we're waiting on the results there," the New York Republican said on "Wake Up America."

Since most of the GOP candidates are incumbents, they are in a good position to be reelected, said Lawler.

"Races are starting to be called in California so that puts us two seats away from the majority," he said. "Holding my seat in New York on Tuesday night was critical to that as well, and I think that the pickups in Pennsylvania and Michigan were essential."

Lawler said Republicans, including President-elect Donald Trump, won because Americans spoke "loud and clear" about wanting the economy and border crisis to be addressed.

"They want us to address the international crises that [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris created, so there's a lot of work to do come January," Lawler said. "I'm excited to be part of a majority that will help govern and lead this nation forward."

Lawler also spoke out about New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has said she'll continue to go after Trump under the "rule of law."

"Letitia James is an unfit lunatic who is completely unqualified to serve in this position," Lawler said. "When she ran for attorney general back in 2018, she said that she would run to go after President Trump. That is not what the attorney general's position is about. It is about enforcing New York law, and it is about serving the people."

Lawler added that it is "completely unbecoming and disqualifying" that James "has made her entire tenure as attorney general dedicated to going after Trump."

"The American people spoke loud and clear that despite four indictments, despite Letitia James' effort to bankrupt Donald Trump, despite 34 felony count convictions in a Manhattan courtroom on a case that never should have been brought in the first place, the American people still elected Donald Trump in an overwhelming fashion," said Lawler.

"The American people have had enough. They want us to focus on the task at hand, which is the economy, the border, and the international crises this country is facing. Letitia James needs to stop because this is not what the American people are looking for."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com