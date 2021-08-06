Michael Savage to Newsmax: China Reparation Calls Could 'Boomerang'

The calls for reparations from China not only will be ignored by President Xi Jinping, but they could be used as propaganda against the U.S. or, worse, lead to war, according to conservative radio host Michael Savage on Newsmax.

"Of course, I'd like to see them pay reparations; however, we have to be very careful and not let our emotions override our intelligence," Savage, host of the "The Michael Savage Show," told Friday's "Cortes & Pellegrino." "Remember, reparations against Germany triggered after World War I gave rise to [Adolf] Hitler and World War II.

"We better be very careful how far we take this because it could wind up as a very dangerous boomerang."

Savage doubts China's president is "going to say, 'sure we'll pay reparations,'" but the mere calls for them are dangerous, he added to co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino.

"History teaches us that massive reparations — claims that are perceived as unjust, even by a responsible nation — can turn into great propaganda tools that could be exploited for the worst totalitarian regimes," Savage added.

Savage noted the U.S. can start with canceling its debt held by the Chinese regime, but he continued, "I may be naive, but I'm also very worried about triggering a war."

"They have a power," Savage said. "They could do a lot of things to us, so we got to be very careful here on; we're on the cusp of a potential war. None of us want war.

"But they certainly have not done their best efforts to reduce the risk of transboundary harm, according to law that I have read, and the fact of the matter is they do have an obligation to do good."

Savage called "COVID-19 our generation's Pearl Harbor," adding, "of course, they covered it up," but even the talk about reparations has made China even less inclined to work with the U.S. about the origins of the virus.

"China's tone has only toughened, the more people have been demanding reparations, and this is a dangerous situation," Savage concluded.

