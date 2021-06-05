Trump: World Must Say in 'One Unified Voice China Must Pay'

Trolling the American leftist buzz word "reparations," former President Donald Trump demanded the world coming together in one unified voice and say "China must pay" for releasing the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China," Trump vehemently declared to a raucous North Carolina Republican Conference on Saturday night.

"We should all declare with one unified voice that China must pay. They must pay."

Trump put the "minimum" number China should pay the world at $10 trillion.

"In addition, all nations should work together to present China bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage," Trump said. "Of course, and that's a very low number. The damage is far, far greater than that."

The "reparations" should first start with all countries canceling all debt to China, which includes the United States among the countries in holding debt to China.

"As a first step, all countries should collectively cancel any debt they owed to China as a down payment on reparations," Trump said. "The nations of the world should no longer owe money to China.

"China has destroyed so many nations."

"The nations of the world, they've been destroyed. These nations have been destroyed."

And Americans should not count on President Joe Biden to hold China accountable, Trump continued.

"Sadly, the current administration is very timid, and frankly corrupt when you look at all of the money that they've been given as a family by China," Trump said. "Instead of holding China accountable, the Biden administration shut down the U. S government's investigation into the origins of the virus shortly after taking office. What's going on?"

Trump rebuked Hunter Biden's reported business dealings with China to boot.

"Hunter, who had no experience, walked out with $1.5 billion," Trump said, adding, "They needed hunters advice. They don't use the smartest people on Wall Street. They don't want their advice."

Trump told the story of someone on Wall Street who told him he could not get money from China like Hunter Biden did.

"He said, 'I can't get money,'" Trump said. "And this guy's record is better than anybody. Now that's a disgrace. We must never forget that Joe Biden and his family took millions of dollars from the Chinese Communist Party.

"They brought him off. They flagrantly lied about it to the American voters."