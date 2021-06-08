Biden Must Make China Pay Reparations

President Biden heads to Europe Wednesday to meet with European leaders. He says the goal is to work together to “deliver real results” on critical issues, like climate change and cyber security. Biden is ducking the most important issue – the cause of the pandemic.

He should be marshalling allies to act in unison, squeezing China to get answers and demand reparations for the COVID-19 pandemic. The evidence is mounting that China is allegedly guilty of unleashing it onto the world – responsible for the deaths of millions.

Damning evidence published in the Wall Street Journal’s editorial section on Saturday shows that COVID-10’s genetic sequence is found nowhere in nature, making it unlikely the killer virus leapt from animals to humans naturally.

Scientists Dr. Stephen Quay and Richard Muller argue that the COVID-19 genetic sequence is exactly what researchers would choose to use to engineer a virus for maximum infectivity against humans. Other recent analyses of the virus also point to China’s Wuhan Lab – not nature – as the source of the pandemic.

In science, nothing is settled. New evidence could still emerge and point in another direction.

But there is no doubt that China acted criminally once the virus began circulating in Wuhan in 2019. It has been reported that China hid the virus’s existence for weeks, denied that it could spread human-to-human, muzzled its own scientists, and blocked outside scientists from investigating – all in violation of Articles 6 and 7 of WHO’s International Health Regulations.

China is a repeat offender. In 2003 it hid the existence of the deadly SARS virus, until it had spread worldwide.

This time, Biden should be leading a multinational effort to isolate China, get answers, and demand reparations. Without answers, warns Baylor College of Medicine epidemiologist Peter Hotez, there will be a COVID-26 and a COVID-32, meaning more viral disasters.

Biden’s merely going through the motions, appearing to take action but in fact doing nothing. He’s called for a 90-day investigation by US intelligence agencies. That’s mere paper-shuffling. As Hotez says “we’ve pushed intelligence as far as we can.” Scientists need to collect lab samples from Wuhan and biological samples from the earliest COVID patients.

The Biden administration has also called on the WHO to investigate again. WHO allowed China to hand pick the first investigation team, ban access to actual biological evidence, and veto conclusions it didn’t like? There’s no point to a second WHO investigation. WHO remains a puppet to China, still bowing to demands to exclude Taiwan from meetings on COVID.

To get the truth, this newspaper proposed an important remedy – a commission created by Act of Congress relying on nonpartisan scientists, not the likes of Anthony Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak, and the NIH’s Francis Collins , whose fingerprints are all over whatever virus was engineered in Wuhan. They misled Congress and the nation with a naïve globalist viewpoint that has endangered us all. Fauci told Congress that the Wuhan researchers are “competent, trustworthy scientists, ” never mind their germ warfare projects for the Chinese Communist military.

Last week, Biden commented that China believes in a few years it “will own America.” So, what’s your strategy, Mr. President? So far, only weakness.

It’s a stark contrast to former President Donald Trump, who declared on Saturday night “the time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China.”

Trump proposed “as a first step all countries should collectively cancel all debt they owe to China as a down payment for reparations.” Some 150 countries are indebted to China. The US owes $1.1 trillion.

Trump’s proposal is unorthodox. Economists warn defaulting will harm our ability to borrow in the future—ordinarily a compelling concern. But the argument holds less water if all major countries collectively agree to enforce reparations against China this way.

China’s actions have led to carnage on a scale not seen in decades. Nearly four million dead, including 600,000 Americans.

One thing is clear: Unless China is made to pay dearly, Americans will pay with their lives again.

Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D., is the former Lieutenant Governor of New York State. Read Betsy McCaughey's Reports — Here Now.