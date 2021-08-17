Rep. Michael Guest to Newsmax: Afghanistan 'Embarrassment' to US

The ''rushed'' U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan falls squarely on the Biden administration, which attempted to adhere to a "political deadline" while ignoring the circumstances on the ground, said Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., on Newsmax.

"The job was rushed," Guest said Tuesday on "Spicer & Co." "It was hurried because they wanted to meet a political deadline, and now they are causing chaos — not just in Afghanistan, but ultimately that chaos is going to echo across this globe."

While then-President Donald Trump put the wheels in motion for U.S. troops to withdraw, President Joe Biden is to blame for the execution, Guest told host Lyndsay Keith and guest host Kelly Sadler.

"Clearly, the purpose of us being in Afghanistan for 20 years was for security purposes and to try to leave a stable Afghanistan when American forces were pulled out," Guest said. "What we've seen is that Biden administration, they want to blame what we have seen the last few days on the Trump administration. They want to blame the Afghan people themselves.

"They want a place to blame everywhere except on the Biden-Harris administration."

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should shoulder the responsibility for it, Guest added.

"What we're seeing is truly an embarrassment to our country, and I believe that what happened lies directly on the shoulders of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris because they intentionally set a timeline there was nothing more than political in nature.

"They wanted to be out of the country by 9/11. To accomplish that they left our Afghan partners in the dust, and they also have left tens of thousands of Americans trapped in Afghanistan that we are now working very diligently to try to bring home."

Guest is concerned the Americans stuck in Afghanistan might never come home.

"I think now that we have lost control in Afghanistan that we will never be able to bring many of these people home," he said, adding that weapons the U.S. supplied to the Afghanistan military but were seized by the Taliban might wind up being used against the U.S. or its allies.

"It is very likely that it will be used against America or our allies," he concluded. "So it is inexcusable that we allow the military equipment very quickly fall into the hands of the Taliban government."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here