RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Enthusiasm for Trump Boosts Fundraising

Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday there's an easy explanation for why the GOP has been outraising President Joe Biden's campaign the past two months.

"It's having [former President] Donald Trump as our [presumptive] nominee," Whatley told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "That is really the biggest thing.

"You talk about the enthusiasm that he has generated. It's not just from the donors. Although, when you look at the donor class, it's absolutely remarkable."

In April, Trump's campaign raked in a reported $76 million, about $25 million more than Biden's campaign. The gap grew wider in May, when Whatley said Trump's campaign hauled in $141 million, a record for the month, to a reported $85 million for Biden's campaign.

Whatley, who replaced Ronna McDaniel as RNC chair in March, said there were 2 million individual donors in May, "of which more than a third of them were first-time-ever political donors."

"We're seeing right now enthusiasm where people are contributing with small dollars," Whatley said. "We're seeing the major donors that are coming back in.

"And every time we go to a state, whether it's for a rally or a roundtable or a conversation like we had up in Detroit just a couple of weeks ago, record crowds are showing up. The enthusiasm is off the chart.

"We've never seen an enthusiasm gap in a presidential race like what we see right now. And it really goes to show you that America is ready for a change, and we're ready for four more years of Donald Trump in the White House."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com