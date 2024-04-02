RNC Chair to Newsmax: Michigan Dem Official Trying to Subvert Fair Elections

Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "is doing everything she can to subvert" fair and transparent elections, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Tuesday.

He explained why the RNC has filed a lawsuit against her for alleged noncompliance with federal mandates regarding the upkeep of the state's registry of voters.

"In fact," Whatley told "National Report," the RNC has "just filed another lawsuit against her, because she is sending out private instructions to people all across the state telling them not to check the signatures of absentee ballots the way that the state constitution requires them to do it."

Whatley said that "we need clean voter rolls, and we need protections in place on absentee votes," emphasizing that "it is not unreasonable to say that people who vote by mail have to sign their ballot. It is not unreasonable to say that they have to have a witness signature. It is not unreasonable to demand voter ID ... these are all things that are cornerstones of election integrity."

The RNC chair said that "we are in 80 different lawsuits right now in 24 different states, because we want to make sure that we have rules of the road that are going to be fair and are going to ensure that we have election integrity this cycle."

He explained that in the case of Michigan, the numbers cited for the lawsuit "are taken straight off of their voter rolls and the official numbers in terms of their population, so we did not have to do any particular digging. What we had to do was be able to connect the dots and say you cannot have more people registered to vote than living in your county."

