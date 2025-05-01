RNC Head to Newsmax: Dems Keen to Let Trump Tax Cuts Lapse

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats in Congress want to allow a pending tax increase to be enacted.

Whatley told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that "Democrats have made it very clear. Not a single one of their members in either the House or the Senate are going to oppose the largest tax hike in American history."

He called that a danger sign for Americans.

"That's what they want to bring onto the economy right now. It would be absolutely catastrophic," Whatley said.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate are preparing legislation to extend President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which will otherwise expire at the end of the year.

Whatley said Democrats don't want that to happen.

"Republicans are gonna get that bill passed. They're going to extend the Trump tax cuts.

He said a number of actions are involved in the process.

"They're gonna put in place, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime. No tax on Social Security, without a single Democratic vote."

Whatley said only one conclusion can be drawn: "The Democrats want inflationary spending right now."

The RNC leader said what he sees from Democrats in Washington today is that they want to support "waste, fraud, and abuse."

