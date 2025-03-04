GOP Chair Whatley to Newsmax: We're 'Gearing Up' for Midterms

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the party is already setting up for next year's midterm elections. A big part of that, he said, is key legislation moving through Congress right now.

"And in order for us to succeed in the midterms, we need to see the president and his administration follow through on the president's commitments. They are already doing it, and we need to see Congress move forward with that big, beautiful bill and make sure that they are codifying the agenda that the American people voted for."

The 'big beautiful bill' is a Republican legislative approach to combining several policy initiatives from securing borders to rebuilding energy dominance to ensure they are all written into law.

Whatley said key policy initiatives have already seen action in Washington. "We're already seeing the president and his team do it. Congress is gearing up already to start moving forward on that legislation. In fact, we already see the House moving forward with its reconciliation package earlier this week. So there's a lot going on already."

The GOP Committee Chair said the party's commitment to the president's agenda is clear. "And the American people are going to understand that Republicans are fighting for them every single day. And that's what's going to dictate where we go in these midterms."

